Aruban florins to Romanian leus today

Convert AWG to RON at the real exchange rate

1000 awg
2529.54 ron

1.00000 AWG = 2.52954 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:31
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Romanian Leu
1 AWG2.52954 RON
5 AWG12.64770 RON
10 AWG25.29540 RON
20 AWG50.59080 RON
50 AWG126.47700 RON
100 AWG252.95400 RON
250 AWG632.38500 RON
500 AWG1264.77000 RON
1000 AWG2529.54000 RON
2000 AWG5059.08000 RON
5000 AWG12647.70000 RON
10000 AWG25295.40000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Aruban Florin
1 RON0.39533 AWG
5 RON1.97664 AWG
10 RON3.95328 AWG
20 RON7.90656 AWG
50 RON19.76640 AWG
100 RON39.53280 AWG
250 RON98.83200 AWG
500 RON197.66400 AWG
1000 RON395.32800 AWG
2000 RON790.65600 AWG
5000 RON1976.64000 AWG
10000 RON3953.28000 AWG