Aruban florins to Romanian leus today

Convert AWG to RON at the real exchange rate

1,000 awg
2,558.84 ron

1.000 AWG = 2.559 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:25
How to convert Aruban florins to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AWG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AWG to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Romanian Leu
1 AWG2.55884 RON
5 AWG12.79420 RON
10 AWG25.58840 RON
20 AWG51.17680 RON
50 AWG127.94200 RON
100 AWG255.88400 RON
250 AWG639.71000 RON
500 AWG1,279.42000 RON
1000 AWG2,558.84000 RON
2000 AWG5,117.68000 RON
5000 AWG12,794.20000 RON
10000 AWG25,588.40000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Aruban Florin
1 RON0.39080 AWG
5 RON1.95401 AWG
10 RON3.90802 AWG
20 RON7.81604 AWG
50 RON19.54010 AWG
100 RON39.08020 AWG
250 RON97.70050 AWG
500 RON195.40100 AWG
1000 RON390.80200 AWG
2000 RON781.60400 AWG
5000 RON1,954.01000 AWG
10000 RON3,908.02000 AWG