Aruban florin to Romanian leus exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Aruban florin to Romanian leus is currently 2.511 today, reflecting a -0.237% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Aruban florin has remained relatively stable, with a 0.984% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Aruban florin to Romanian leus has fluctuated between a high of 2.517 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 2.486 on 26-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.362% increase in value.