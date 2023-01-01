Aruban florins to Lesotho lotis today

Convert AWG to LSL at the real exchange rate

1000 awg
10064.40 lsl

1.00000 AWG = 10.06440 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:28
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.874951.0857590.35671.487691.671410.9643518.7399
1 GBP1.1429211.2409103.2681.700281.910251.1021821.4178
1 USD0.921050.805867183.22051.37021.539410.888317.2599
1 INR0.01106730.009683510.012016310.01646470.0184980.01067410.2074

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Aruban florins to Lesotho lotis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AWG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LSL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AWG to LSL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Aruban florin

AWG to USD

AWG to AUD

AWG to CAD

AWG to ZAR

AWG to GBP

AWG to EUR

AWG to NZD

AWG to SGD

Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Lesotho Loti
1 AWG10.06440 LSL
5 AWG50.32200 LSL
10 AWG100.64400 LSL
20 AWG201.28800 LSL
50 AWG503.22000 LSL
100 AWG1006.44000 LSL
250 AWG2516.10000 LSL
500 AWG5032.20000 LSL
1000 AWG10064.40000 LSL
2000 AWG20128.80000 LSL
5000 AWG50322.00000 LSL
10000 AWG100644.00000 LSL
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Aruban Florin
1 LSL0.09936 AWG
5 LSL0.49680 AWG
10 LSL0.99361 AWG
20 LSL1.98721 AWG
50 LSL4.96802 AWG
100 LSL9.93605 AWG
250 LSL24.84013 AWG
500 LSL49.68025 AWG
1000 LSL99.36050 AWG
2000 LSL198.72100 AWG
5000 LSL496.80250 AWG
10000 LSL993.60500 AWG