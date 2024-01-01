Aruban florins to Lesotho lotis today

Convert AWG to LSL at the real exchange rate

1,000 awg
10,587.50 lsl

1.000 AWG = 10.59 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:22
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.08690.2511.4761.6640.96718.269
1 GBP1.1711.27105.5991.7271.9471.13121.376
1 USD0.9210.787183.1231.361.5330.8916.826
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Aruban florins to Lesotho lotis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AWG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LSL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AWG to LSL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Lesotho Loti
1 AWG10.58750 LSL
5 AWG52.93750 LSL
10 AWG105.87500 LSL
20 AWG211.75000 LSL
50 AWG529.37500 LSL
100 AWG1,058.75000 LSL
250 AWG2,646.87500 LSL
500 AWG5,293.75000 LSL
1000 AWG10,587.50000 LSL
2000 AWG21,175.00000 LSL
5000 AWG52,937.50000 LSL
10000 AWG105,875.00000 LSL
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Aruban Florin
1 LSL0.09445 AWG
5 LSL0.47225 AWG
10 LSL0.94451 AWG
20 LSL1.88901 AWG
50 LSL4.72253 AWG
100 LSL9.44506 AWG
250 LSL23.61265 AWG
500 LSL47.22530 AWG
1000 LSL94.45060 AWG
2000 LSL188.90120 AWG
5000 LSL472.25300 AWG
10000 LSL944.50600 AWG