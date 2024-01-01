500 Aruban florins to Lesotho lotis

Convert AWG to LSL at the real exchange rate

500 awg
5,003.35 lsl

ƒ1.000 AWG = L10.01 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:55
AWG to LSL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

LSL
1 AWG to LSLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High10.334010.5955
Low9.89259.8925
Average10.064810.1696
Change-2.05%-4.35%
1 AWG to LSL stats

The performance of AWG to LSL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 10.3340 and a 30 day low of 9.8925. This means the 30 day average was 10.0648. The change for AWG to LSL was -2.05.

The performance of AWG to LSL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 10.5955 and a 90 day low of 9.8925. This means the 90 day average was 10.1696. The change for AWG to LSL was -4.35.

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADZARGBPEURNZDSGD
1 USD11.4761.34917.9120.7610.9041.6061.307
1 AUD0.67810.91512.1390.5160.6121.0880.885
1 CAD0.7411.093113.2740.5640.671.190.968
1 ZAR0.0560.0820.07510.0430.050.090.073

Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Lesotho Loti
1 AWG10.00670 LSL
5 AWG50.03350 LSL
10 AWG100.06700 LSL
20 AWG200.13400 LSL
50 AWG500.33500 LSL
100 AWG1,000.67000 LSL
250 AWG2,501.67500 LSL
500 AWG5,003.35000 LSL
1000 AWG10,006.70000 LSL
2000 AWG20,013.40000 LSL
5000 AWG50,033.50000 LSL
10000 AWG100,067.00000 LSL
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Aruban Florin
1 LSL0.09993 AWG
5 LSL0.49966 AWG
10 LSL0.99933 AWG
20 LSL1.99866 AWG
50 LSL4.99665 AWG
100 LSL9.99330 AWG
250 LSL24.98325 AWG
500 LSL49.96650 AWG
1000 LSL99.93300 AWG
2000 LSL199.86600 AWG
5000 LSL499.66500 AWG
10000 LSL999.33000 AWG