1 Lesotho loti to Aruban florins

1 lsl
0.10 awg

L1.000 LSL = ƒ0.09814 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:25
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Aruban Florin
1 LSL0.09814 AWG
5 LSL0.49072 AWG
10 LSL0.98145 AWG
20 LSL1.96289 AWG
50 LSL4.90723 AWG
100 LSL9.81446 AWG
250 LSL24.53615 AWG
500 LSL49.07230 AWG
1000 LSL98.14460 AWG
2000 LSL196.28920 AWG
5000 LSL490.72300 AWG
10000 LSL981.44600 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Lesotho Loti
1 AWG10.18910 LSL
5 AWG50.94550 LSL
10 AWG101.89100 LSL
20 AWG203.78200 LSL
50 AWG509.45500 LSL
100 AWG1,018.91000 LSL
250 AWG2,547.27500 LSL
500 AWG5,094.55000 LSL
1000 AWG10,189.10000 LSL
2000 AWG20,378.20000 LSL
5000 AWG50,945.50000 LSL
10000 AWG101,891.00000 LSL