Aruban florins to Papua New Guinean kinas today

Convert AWG to PGK at the real exchange rate

1000 awg
2086.82 pgk

1.00000 AWG = 2.08682 PGK

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:31
Top currencies

 USDAUDCADZARGBPEURNZDSGD
1 USD11.539171.3702518.24290.8058990.921151.668061.34815
1 AUD0.649710.89025111.85240.5235930.5984711.083740.875893
1 CAD0.7297941.12328113.31360.588140.6722491.217340.983872
1 ZAR0.05481580.0843710.075111410.0441760.05049360.09143590.0739

How to convert Aruban florins to Papua New Guinean kinas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AWG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PGK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AWG to PGK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 AWG2.08682 PGK
5 AWG10.43410 PGK
10 AWG20.86820 PGK
20 AWG41.73640 PGK
50 AWG104.34100 PGK
100 AWG208.68200 PGK
250 AWG521.70500 PGK
500 AWG1043.41000 PGK
1000 AWG2086.82000 PGK
2000 AWG4173.64000 PGK
5000 AWG10434.10000 PGK
10000 AWG20868.20000 PGK
Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Aruban Florin
1 PGK0.47920 AWG
5 PGK2.39599 AWG
10 PGK4.79198 AWG
20 PGK9.58396 AWG
50 PGK23.95990 AWG
100 PGK47.91980 AWG
250 PGK119.79950 AWG
500 PGK239.59900 AWG
1000 PGK479.19800 AWG
2000 PGK958.39600 AWG
5000 PGK2395.99000 AWG
10000 PGK4791.98000 AWG