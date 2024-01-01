Aruban florins to Papua New Guinean kinas today

Convert AWG to PGK at the real exchange rate

1,000 awg
2,104.18 pgk

1.000 AWG = 2.104 PGK

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADZARGBPEURNZDSGD
1 USD11.5331.3618.9520.7870.9211.6561.344
1 AUD0.65210.88712.3610.5130.6011.080.876
1 CAD0.7351.128113.9380.5790.6771.2180.988
1 ZAR0.0530.0810.07210.0420.0490.0870.071

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Aruban florins to Papua New Guinean kinas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AWG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PGK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AWG to PGK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Aruban florin

AWG to USD

AWG to AUD

AWG to CAD

AWG to ZAR

AWG to GBP

AWG to EUR

AWG to NZD

AWG to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 AWG2.10418 PGK
5 AWG10.52090 PGK
10 AWG21.04180 PGK
20 AWG42.08360 PGK
50 AWG105.20900 PGK
100 AWG210.41800 PGK
250 AWG526.04500 PGK
500 AWG1,052.09000 PGK
1000 AWG2,104.18000 PGK
2000 AWG4,208.36000 PGK
5000 AWG10,520.90000 PGK
10000 AWG21,041.80000 PGK
Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Aruban Florin
1 PGK0.47525 AWG
5 PGK2.37623 AWG
10 PGK4.75245 AWG
20 PGK9.50490 AWG
50 PGK23.76225 AWG
100 PGK47.52450 AWG
250 PGK118.81125 AWG
500 PGK237.62250 AWG
1000 PGK475.24500 AWG
2000 PGK950.49000 AWG
5000 PGK2,376.22500 AWG
10000 PGK4,752.45000 AWG