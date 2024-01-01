10 Papua New Guinean kinas to Aruban florins

Convert PGK to AWG at the real exchange rate

K1.000 PGK = ƒ0.4543 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:59
PGK to AWG conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

AWG
1 PGK to AWGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.45870.4644
Low0.45430.4543
Average0.45640.4592
Change-0.96%-1.89%
1 PGK to AWG stats

The performance of PGK to AWG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4587 and a 30 day low of 0.4543. This means the 30 day average was 0.4564. The change for PGK to AWG was -0.96.

The performance of PGK to AWG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4644 and a 90 day low of 0.4543. This means the 90 day average was 0.4592. The change for PGK to AWG was -1.89.

Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Aruban Florin
1 PGK0.45430 AWG
5 PGK2.27151 AWG
10 PGK4.54302 AWG
20 PGK9.08604 AWG
50 PGK22.71510 AWG
100 PGK45.43020 AWG
250 PGK113.57550 AWG
500 PGK227.15100 AWG
1000 PGK454.30200 AWG
2000 PGK908.60400 AWG
5000 PGK2,271.51000 AWG
10000 PGK4,543.02000 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 AWG2.20118 PGK
5 AWG11.00590 PGK
10 AWG22.01180 PGK
20 AWG44.02360 PGK
50 AWG110.05900 PGK
100 AWG220.11800 PGK
250 AWG550.29500 PGK
500 AWG1,100.59000 PGK
1000 AWG2,201.18000 PGK
2000 AWG4,402.36000 PGK
5000 AWG11,005.90000 PGK
10000 AWG22,011.80000 PGK