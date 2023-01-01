Aruban florins to Israeli new sheqels today

1.00000 AWG = 2.08746 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:26
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Israeli New Sheqel
1 AWG2.08746 ILS
5 AWG10.43730 ILS
10 AWG20.87460 ILS
20 AWG41.74920 ILS
50 AWG104.37300 ILS
100 AWG208.74600 ILS
250 AWG521.86500 ILS
500 AWG1043.73000 ILS
1000 AWG2087.46000 ILS
2000 AWG4174.92000 ILS
5000 AWG10437.30000 ILS
10000 AWG20874.60000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Aruban Florin
1 ILS0.47905 AWG
5 ILS2.39526 AWG
10 ILS4.79051 AWG
20 ILS9.58102 AWG
50 ILS23.95255 AWG
100 ILS47.90510 AWG
250 ILS119.76275 AWG
500 ILS239.52550 AWG
1000 ILS479.05100 AWG
2000 ILS958.10200 AWG
5000 ILS2395.25500 AWG
10000 ILS4790.51000 AWG