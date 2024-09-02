Aruban florin to Israeli new sheqels exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Aruban florin to Israeli new sheqels is currently 2.034 today, reflecting a 0.239% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Aruban florin has remained relatively stable, with a -0.974% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Aruban florin to Israeli new sheqels has fluctuated between a high of 2.062 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 2.027 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 01-09-2024, with a 1.296% increase in value.