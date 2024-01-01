Aruban florins to Israeli new sheqels today

Convert AWG to ILS at the real exchange rate

1,000 awg
2,049.47 ils

1.000 AWG = 2.049 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:20
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.08690.2371.4761.6640.96718.27
1 GBP1.1711.27105.6021.7271.9481.13121.381
1 USD0.9210.787183.1211.361.5330.8916.83
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Aruban florins to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AWG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AWG to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Aruban florin

AWG to USD

AWG to AUD

AWG to CAD

AWG to ZAR

AWG to GBP

AWG to EUR

AWG to NZD

AWG to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Israeli New Sheqel
1 AWG2.04947 ILS
5 AWG10.24735 ILS
10 AWG20.49470 ILS
20 AWG40.98940 ILS
50 AWG102.47350 ILS
100 AWG204.94700 ILS
250 AWG512.36750 ILS
500 AWG1,024.73500 ILS
1000 AWG2,049.47000 ILS
2000 AWG4,098.94000 ILS
5000 AWG10,247.35000 ILS
10000 AWG20,494.70000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Aruban Florin
1 ILS0.48793 AWG
5 ILS2.43966 AWG
10 ILS4.87931 AWG
20 ILS9.75862 AWG
50 ILS24.39655 AWG
100 ILS48.79310 AWG
250 ILS121.98275 AWG
500 ILS243.96550 AWG
1000 ILS487.93100 AWG
2000 ILS975.86200 AWG
5000 ILS2,439.65500 AWG
10000 ILS4,879.31000 AWG