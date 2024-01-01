1 Aruban florin to Israeli new sheqels

Convert AWG to ILS at the real exchange rate

1 awg
2.03 ils

ƒ1.000 AWG = ₪2.034 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:30
AWG to ILS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

ILS
1 AWG to ILSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.13942.1394
Low2.02932.0094
Average2.07472.0717
Change-4.34%-1.41%
View full history

1 AWG to ILS stats

The performance of AWG to ILS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.1394 and a 30 day low of 2.0293. This means the 30 day average was 2.0747. The change for AWG to ILS was -4.34.

The performance of AWG to ILS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.1394 and a 90 day low of 2.0094. This means the 90 day average was 2.0717. The change for AWG to ILS was -1.41.

Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Israeli New Sheqel
1 AWG2.03419 ILS
5 AWG10.17095 ILS
10 AWG20.34190 ILS
20 AWG40.68380 ILS
50 AWG101.70950 ILS
100 AWG203.41900 ILS
250 AWG508.54750 ILS
500 AWG1,017.09500 ILS
1000 AWG2,034.19000 ILS
2000 AWG4,068.38000 ILS
5000 AWG10,170.95000 ILS
10000 AWG20,341.90000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Aruban Florin
1 ILS0.49160 AWG
5 ILS2.45798 AWG
10 ILS4.91596 AWG
20 ILS9.83192 AWG
50 ILS24.57980 AWG
100 ILS49.15960 AWG
250 ILS122.89900 AWG
500 ILS245.79800 AWG
1000 ILS491.59600 AWG
2000 ILS983.19200 AWG
5000 ILS2,457.98000 AWG
10000 ILS4,915.96000 AWG