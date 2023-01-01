Aruban florins to Namibian dollars today

Convert AWG to NAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 awg
10,080.10 nad

1.00000 AWG = 10.08010 NAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:30
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADZARGBPEURNZDSGD
1 USD11.539411.370218.24380.8058670.921051.668061.3482
1 AUD0.649610.89008211.85120.5234910.5983241.083570.875791
1 CAD0.729821.12349113.31470.5881380.6722121.217380.983944
1 ZAR0.05481310.08437980.07510510.04417210.05048650.09143140.0738991

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Aruban florins to Namibian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AWG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AWG to NAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Aruban florin

AWG to USD

AWG to AUD

AWG to CAD

AWG to ZAR

AWG to GBP

AWG to EUR

AWG to NZD

AWG to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Namibian Dollar
1 AWG10.08010 NAD
5 AWG50.40050 NAD
10 AWG100.80100 NAD
20 AWG201.60200 NAD
50 AWG504.00500 NAD
100 AWG1008.01000 NAD
250 AWG2520.02500 NAD
500 AWG5040.05000 NAD
1000 AWG10080.10000 NAD
2000 AWG20160.20000 NAD
5000 AWG50400.50000 NAD
10000 AWG100801.00000 NAD
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Aruban Florin
1 NAD0.09921 AWG
5 NAD0.49603 AWG
10 NAD0.99205 AWG
20 NAD1.98411 AWG
50 NAD4.96026 AWG
100 NAD9.92053 AWG
250 NAD24.80132 AWG
500 NAD49.60265 AWG
1000 NAD99.20530 AWG
2000 NAD198.41060 AWG
5000 NAD496.02650 AWG
10000 NAD992.05300 AWG