10 Aruban florins to Namibian dollars

Convert AWG to NAD at the real exchange rate

10 awg
99.97 nad

ƒ1.000 AWG = $9.997 NAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:14
AWG to NAD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

Mid market rate

NAD
1 AWG to NADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High10.334010.5955
Low9.89249.8924
Average10.064310.1694
Change-2.18%-4.49%
1 AWG to NAD stats

The performance of AWG to NAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 10.3340 and a 30 day low of 9.8924. This means the 30 day average was 10.0643. The change for AWG to NAD was -2.18.

The performance of AWG to NAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 10.5955 and a 90 day low of 9.8924. This means the 90 day average was 10.1694. The change for AWG to NAD was -4.49.

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADZARGBPEURNZDSGD
1 USD11.4741.34917.8950.7610.9031.6041.306
1 AUD0.67810.91512.1390.5160.6121.0880.886
1 CAD0.7411.093113.2690.5640.6691.1890.969
1 ZAR0.0560.0820.07510.0430.050.090.073

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Aruban florins to Namibian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AWG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AWG to NAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Namibian Dollar
1 AWG9.99726 NAD
5 AWG49.98630 NAD
10 AWG99.97260 NAD
20 AWG199.94520 NAD
50 AWG499.86300 NAD
100 AWG999.72600 NAD
250 AWG2,499.31500 NAD
500 AWG4,998.63000 NAD
1000 AWG9,997.26000 NAD
2000 AWG19,994.52000 NAD
5000 AWG49,986.30000 NAD
10000 AWG99,972.60000 NAD
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Aruban Florin
1 NAD0.10003 AWG
5 NAD0.50014 AWG
10 NAD1.00027 AWG
20 NAD2.00054 AWG
50 NAD5.00135 AWG
100 NAD10.00270 AWG
250 NAD25.00675 AWG
500 NAD50.01350 AWG
1000 NAD100.02700 AWG
2000 NAD200.05400 AWG
5000 NAD500.13500 AWG
10000 NAD1,000.27000 AWG