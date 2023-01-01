Aruban florins to Jordanian dinars today

Convert AWG to JOD at the real exchange rate

1,000 awg
391.906 jod

1.00000 AWG = 0.39191 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:27
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADZARGBPEURNZDSGD
1 USD11.539411.370418.24050.8059970.921051.668061.34815
1 AUD0.649610.89021211.8490.5235750.5983241.083570.875758
1 CAD0.7297141.12333113.31030.5881470.6721141.21720.983764
1 ZAR0.05482310.08439510.075129510.04418720.05049560.0914480.0739097

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Aruban florins to Jordanian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AWG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JOD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AWG to JOD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Aruban florin

AWG to USD

AWG to AUD

AWG to CAD

AWG to ZAR

AWG to GBP

AWG to EUR

AWG to NZD

AWG to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Jordanian Dinar
1 AWG0.39191 JOD
5 AWG1.95953 JOD
10 AWG3.91906 JOD
20 AWG7.83812 JOD
50 AWG19.59530 JOD
100 AWG39.19060 JOD
250 AWG97.97650 JOD
500 AWG195.95300 JOD
1000 AWG391.90600 JOD
2000 AWG783.81200 JOD
5000 AWG1959.53000 JOD
10000 AWG3919.06000 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Aruban Florin
1 JOD2.55163 AWG
5 JOD12.75815 AWG
10 JOD25.51630 AWG
20 JOD51.03260 AWG
50 JOD127.58150 AWG
100 JOD255.16300 AWG
250 JOD637.90750 AWG
500 JOD1275.81500 AWG
1000 JOD2551.63000 AWG
2000 JOD5103.26000 AWG
5000 JOD12758.15000 AWG
10000 JOD25516.30000 AWG