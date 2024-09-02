Aruban florin to Jordanian dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Aruban florin to Jordanian dinars is currently 0.396 today, reflecting a -0.035% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Aruban florin has remained relatively stable, with a -0.049% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Aruban florin to Jordanian dinars has fluctuated between a high of 0.396 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 0.396 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.092% increase in value.