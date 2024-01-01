1 Aruban florin to Jordanian dinars

Convert AWG to JOD at the real exchange rate

1 awg
0.396 jod

ƒ1.000 AWG = JD0.3958 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:37
AWG to JOD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

JOD
1 AWG to JODLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.39600.3962
Low0.39550.3955
Average0.39590.3959
Change-0.04%-0.04%
1 AWG to JOD stats

The performance of AWG to JOD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3960 and a 30 day low of 0.3955. This means the 30 day average was 0.3959. The change for AWG to JOD was -0.04.

The performance of AWG to JOD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3962 and a 90 day low of 0.3955. This means the 90 day average was 0.3959. The change for AWG to JOD was -0.04.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Aruban florins to Jordanian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AWG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JOD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AWG to JOD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Jordanian Dinar
1 AWG0.39581 JOD
5 AWG1.97905 JOD
10 AWG3.95810 JOD
20 AWG7.91620 JOD
50 AWG19.79050 JOD
100 AWG39.58100 JOD
250 AWG98.95250 JOD
500 AWG197.90500 JOD
1000 AWG395.81000 JOD
2000 AWG791.62000 JOD
5000 AWG1,979.05000 JOD
10000 AWG3,958.10000 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Aruban Florin
1 JOD2.52646 AWG
5 JOD12.63230 AWG
10 JOD25.26460 AWG
20 JOD50.52920 AWG
50 JOD126.32300 AWG
100 JOD252.64600 AWG
250 JOD631.61500 AWG
500 JOD1,263.23000 AWG
1000 JOD2,526.46000 AWG
2000 JOD5,052.92000 AWG
5000 JOD12,632.30000 AWG
10000 JOD25,264.60000 AWG