1.00000 AWG = 20.22100 NIO

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:30
1 EUR10.87491.085790.34881.487631.671340.964518.7394
1 GBP1.1429911.2409103.2641.700281.910251.1024121.4182
1 USD0.921050.805867183.21711.37021.539410.888417.2602
1 INR0.01106820.009683910.012016810.01646540.01849870.01067570.207412

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Aruban florins to Nicaraguan córdobas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AWG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NIO in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AWG to NIO rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 AWG20.22100 NIO
5 AWG101.10500 NIO
10 AWG202.21000 NIO
20 AWG404.42000 NIO
50 AWG1011.05000 NIO
100 AWG2022.10000 NIO
250 AWG5055.25000 NIO
500 AWG10110.50000 NIO
1000 AWG20221.00000 NIO
2000 AWG40442.00000 NIO
5000 AWG101105.00000 NIO
10000 AWG202210.00000 NIO
Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Aruban Florin
1 NIO0.04945 AWG
5 NIO0.24727 AWG
10 NIO0.49454 AWG
20 NIO0.98907 AWG
50 NIO2.47268 AWG
100 NIO4.94536 AWG
250 NIO12.36340 AWG
500 NIO24.72680 AWG
1000 NIO49.45360 AWG
2000 NIO98.90720 AWG
5000 NIO247.26800 AWG
10000 NIO494.53600 AWG