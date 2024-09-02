Aruban florin to Nicaraguan córdobas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Aruban florin to Nicaraguan córdobas is currently 20.604 today, reflecting a 0.151% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Aruban florin has remained relatively stable, with a 0.224% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Aruban florin to Nicaraguan córdobas has fluctuated between a high of 21.069 on 26-08-2024 and a low of 20.495 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-08-2024, with a 2.486% increase in value.