Aruban florin to Nicaraguan córdobas Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Aruban florin to Nicaraguan córdobas history summary. This is the Aruban florin (AWG) to Nicaraguan córdobas (NIO) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of AWG and NIO historical data from 02-09-2019 to 02-09-2024.
AWG to NIO conversion chart
1 AWG = 20.60420 NIO
Aruban florin to Nicaraguan córdobas exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Aruban florin to Nicaraguan córdobas is currently 20.604 today, reflecting a 0.151% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Aruban florin has remained relatively stable, with a 0.224% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Aruban florin to Nicaraguan córdobas has fluctuated between a high of 21.069 on 26-08-2024 and a low of 20.495 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-08-2024, with a 2.486% increase in value.
How to convert Aruban florins to Nicaraguan córdobas
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select AWG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NIO in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current AWG to NIO rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
