1.00000 AWG = 60.81490 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:36
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / CFP Franc
1 AWG60.81490 XPF
5 AWG304.07450 XPF
10 AWG608.14900 XPF
20 AWG1216.29800 XPF
50 AWG3040.74500 XPF
100 AWG6081.49000 XPF
250 AWG15203.72500 XPF
500 AWG30407.45000 XPF
1000 AWG60814.90000 XPF
2000 AWG121629.80000 XPF
5000 AWG304074.50000 XPF
10000 AWG608149.00000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Aruban Florin
1 XPF0.01644 AWG
5 XPF0.08222 AWG
10 XPF0.16443 AWG
20 XPF0.32887 AWG
50 XPF0.82217 AWG
100 XPF1.64433 AWG
250 XPF4.11083 AWG
500 XPF8.22165 AWG
1000 XPF16.44330 AWG
2000 XPF32.88660 AWG
5000 XPF82.21650 AWG
10000 XPF164.43300 AWG