Aruban florin to CFP francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Aruban florin to CFP francs is currently 60.339 today, reflecting a 0.158% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Aruban florin has remained relatively stable, with a 1.230% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Aruban florin to CFP francs has fluctuated between a high of 60.387 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 59.606 on 26-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-08-2024, with a 1.118% increase in value.