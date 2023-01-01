Aruban florins to Tongan paʻangas today

Convert AWG to TOP at the real exchange rate

1,000 awg
1,306.11 top

1.00000 AWG = 1.30611 TOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:33
Top currencies

 USDAUDCADZARGBPEURNZDSGD
1 USD11.539291.3702518.23980.8060290.921151.66821.34805
1 AUD0.6496510.89018311.84950.5236370.5984251.083740.875761
1 CAD0.7297941.12336113.31130.5882350.6722491.217440.983799
1 ZAR0.05482520.08439180.075124210.04419070.05050220.09145910.0739071

How to convert Aruban florins to Tongan paʻangas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AWG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AWG to TOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Tongan Paʻanga
1 AWG1.30611 TOP
5 AWG6.53055 TOP
10 AWG13.06110 TOP
20 AWG26.12220 TOP
50 AWG65.30550 TOP
100 AWG130.61100 TOP
250 AWG326.52750 TOP
500 AWG653.05500 TOP
1000 AWG1306.11000 TOP
2000 AWG2612.22000 TOP
5000 AWG6530.55000 TOP
10000 AWG13061.10000 TOP
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Aruban Florin
1 TOP0.76563 AWG
5 TOP3.82815 AWG
10 TOP7.65630 AWG
20 TOP15.31260 AWG
50 TOP38.28150 AWG
100 TOP76.56300 AWG
250 TOP191.40750 AWG
500 TOP382.81500 AWG
1000 TOP765.63000 AWG
2000 TOP1531.26000 AWG
5000 TOP3828.15000 AWG
10000 TOP7656.30000 AWG