Aruban florin to Tongan paʻangas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Aruban florin to Tongan paʻangas is currently 1.308 today, reflecting a 2.025% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Aruban florin has remained relatively stable, with a 0.714% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Aruban florin to Tongan paʻangas has fluctuated between a high of 1.308 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 1.278 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -1.316% decrease in value.