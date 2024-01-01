Aruban florins to Tongan paʻangas today

Convert AWG to TOP at the real exchange rate

1,000 awg
1,319.93 top

1.000 AWG = 1.320 TOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.08690.2641.4761.6640.96618.267
1 GBP1.1711.27105.6111.7271.9471.1321.372
1 USD0.9210.787183.1361.3591.5330.8916.824
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Aruban florins to Tongan paʻangas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AWG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AWG to TOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Aruban florin

AWG to USD

AWG to AUD

AWG to CAD

AWG to ZAR

AWG to GBP

AWG to EUR

AWG to NZD

AWG to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Tongan Paʻanga
1 AWG1.31993 TOP
5 AWG6.59965 TOP
10 AWG13.19930 TOP
20 AWG26.39860 TOP
50 AWG65.99650 TOP
100 AWG131.99300 TOP
250 AWG329.98250 TOP
500 AWG659.96500 TOP
1000 AWG1,319.93000 TOP
2000 AWG2,639.86000 TOP
5000 AWG6,599.65000 TOP
10000 AWG13,199.30000 TOP
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Aruban Florin
1 TOP0.75762 AWG
5 TOP3.78809 AWG
10 TOP7.57618 AWG
20 TOP15.15236 AWG
50 TOP37.88090 AWG
100 TOP75.76180 AWG
250 TOP189.40450 AWG
500 TOP378.80900 AWG
1000 TOP757.61800 AWG
2000 TOP1,515.23600 AWG
5000 TOP3,788.09000 AWG
10000 TOP7,576.18000 AWG