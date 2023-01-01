Aruban florins to Guyanaese dollars today

Convert AWG to GYD at the real exchange rate

1,000 awg
115,685 gyd

1.00000 AWG = 115.68500 GYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:25
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.875051.0855590.34111.487531.671110.9642518.7366
1 GBP1.1427911.24055103.241.699931.909711.1019421.4119
1 USD0.92120.806094183.22151.37031.539410.888317.26
1 INR0.01106920.009686130.012016110.01646570.01849770.01067390.207398

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Aruban florins to Guyanaese dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AWG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GYD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AWG to GYD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Aruban florin

AWG to USD

AWG to AUD

AWG to CAD

AWG to ZAR

AWG to GBP

AWG to EUR

AWG to NZD

AWG to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Guyanaese Dollar
1 AWG115.68500 GYD
5 AWG578.42500 GYD
10 AWG1156.85000 GYD
20 AWG2313.70000 GYD
50 AWG5784.25000 GYD
100 AWG11568.50000 GYD
250 AWG28921.25000 GYD
500 AWG57842.50000 GYD
1000 AWG115685.00000 GYD
2000 AWG231370.00000 GYD
5000 AWG578425.00000 GYD
10000 AWG1156850.00000 GYD
Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Aruban Florin
1 GYD0.00864 AWG
5 GYD0.04322 AWG
10 GYD0.08644 AWG
20 GYD0.17288 AWG
50 GYD0.43221 AWG
100 GYD0.86442 AWG
250 GYD2.16104 AWG
500 GYD4.32208 AWG
1000 GYD8.64416 AWG
2000 GYD17.28832 AWG
5000 GYD43.22080 AWG
10000 GYD86.44160 AWG