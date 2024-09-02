Aruban florin to Guyanaese dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Aruban florin to Guyanaese dollars is currently 116.564 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Aruban florin has remained relatively stable, with a -0.216% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Aruban florin to Guyanaese dollars has fluctuated between a high of 116.816 on 26-08-2024 and a low of 116.564 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.120% decrease in value.