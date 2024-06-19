아루바 플로린 가이아나 달러로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 아루바 플로린 가이아나 달러로 is currently 116.480 today, reflecting a -0.240% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 아루바 플로린 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.095% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 아루바 플로린 가이아나 달러로 has fluctuated between a high of 116.788 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 116.369 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a -0.240% decrease in value.