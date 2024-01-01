20 Aruban florins to Guyanaese dollars
Convert AWG to GYD at the real exchange rate
AWG to GYD conversion chart
1 AWG = 116.56400 GYD
0
|1 AWG to GYD
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|116.8160
|116.8990
|Low
|116.4250
|116.3690
|Average
|116.6863
|116.6288
|Change
|0.02%
|-0.10%
|View full history
1 AWG to GYD stats
The performance of AWG to GYD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 116.8160 and a 30 day low of 116.4250. This means the 30 day average was 116.6863. The change for AWG to GYD was 0.02.
The performance of AWG to GYD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 116.8990 and a 90 day low of 116.3690. This means the 90 day average was 116.6288. The change for AWG to GYD was -0.10.
|Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Guyanaese Dollar
|1 AWG
|116.56400 GYD
|5 AWG
|582.82000 GYD
|10 AWG
|1,165.64000 GYD
|20 AWG
|2,331.28000 GYD
|50 AWG
|5,828.20000 GYD
|100 AWG
|11,656.40000 GYD
|250 AWG
|29,141.00000 GYD
|500 AWG
|58,282.00000 GYD
|1000 AWG
|116,564.00000 GYD
|2000 AWG
|233,128.00000 GYD
|5000 AWG
|582,820.00000 GYD
|10000 AWG
|1,165,640.00000 GYD