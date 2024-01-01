500 Aruban florins to Guyanaese dollars

Convert AWG to GYD at the real exchange rate

500 awg
58,282 gyd

ƒ1.000 AWG = GY$116.6 GYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:59
AWG to GYD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

GYD
1 AWG to GYDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High116.8160116.8990
Low116.4250116.3690
Average116.6863116.6288
Change0.02%-0.10%
1 AWG to GYD stats

The performance of AWG to GYD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 116.8160 and a 30 day low of 116.4250. This means the 30 day average was 116.6863. The change for AWG to GYD was 0.02.

The performance of AWG to GYD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 116.8990 and a 90 day low of 116.3690. This means the 90 day average was 116.6288. The change for AWG to GYD was -0.10.

How to convert Aruban florins to Guyanaese dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AWG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GYD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AWG to GYD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Guyanaese Dollar
1 AWG116.56400 GYD
5 AWG582.82000 GYD
10 AWG1,165.64000 GYD
20 AWG2,331.28000 GYD
50 AWG5,828.20000 GYD
100 AWG11,656.40000 GYD
250 AWG29,141.00000 GYD
500 AWG58,282.00000 GYD
1000 AWG116,564.00000 GYD
2000 AWG233,128.00000 GYD
5000 AWG582,820.00000 GYD
10000 AWG1,165,640.00000 GYD
Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Aruban Florin
1 GYD0.00858 AWG
5 GYD0.04289 AWG
10 GYD0.08579 AWG
20 GYD0.17158 AWG
50 GYD0.42895 AWG
100 GYD0.85790 AWG
250 GYD2.14474 AWG
500 GYD4.28948 AWG
1000 GYD8.57896 AWG
2000 GYD17.15792 AWG
5000 GYD42.89480 AWG
10000 GYD85.78960 AWG