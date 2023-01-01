Aruban florins to Swedish kronor today

Convert AWG to SEK at the real exchange rate

1000 awg
5840 sek

1.00000 AWG = 5.84000 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:32
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADZARGBPEURNZDSGD
1 USD11.539171.370218.24060.8059320.920951.668061.34815
1 AUD0.649710.89021911.85090.5236140.5983881.083740.875893
1 CAD0.729821.12332113.31240.5881850.6721811.217380.983907
1 ZAR0.05482290.08438170.075118110.04418340.0504930.09144750.0739093

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Aruban florins to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AWG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AWG to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Aruban florin

AWG to USD

AWG to AUD

AWG to CAD

AWG to ZAR

AWG to GBP

AWG to EUR

AWG to NZD

AWG to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Swedish Krona
1 AWG5.84000 SEK
5 AWG29.20000 SEK
10 AWG58.40000 SEK
20 AWG116.80000 SEK
50 AWG292.00000 SEK
100 AWG584.00000 SEK
250 AWG1460.00000 SEK
500 AWG2920.00000 SEK
1000 AWG5840.00000 SEK
2000 AWG11680.00000 SEK
5000 AWG29200.00000 SEK
10000 AWG58400.00000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Aruban Florin
1 SEK0.17123 AWG
5 SEK0.85616 AWG
10 SEK1.71233 AWG
20 SEK3.42466 AWG
50 SEK8.56165 AWG
100 SEK17.12330 AWG
250 SEK42.80825 AWG
500 SEK85.61650 AWG
1000 SEK171.23300 AWG
2000 SEK342.46600 AWG
5000 SEK856.16500 AWG
10000 SEK1712.33000 AWG