Aruban florins to Haitian gourdes

Convert AWG to HTG

1,000 awg
73,336.50 htg

1.00000 AWG = 73.33650 HTG

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:25
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.875051.0855590.34111.487531.671110.9642518.7366
1 GBP1.1427911.24055103.241.699931.909711.1019421.4119
1 USD0.92120.806094183.22151.37031.539410.888317.26
1 INR0.01106920.009686130.012016110.01646570.01849770.01067390.207398

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Aruban florins to Haitian gourdes

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AWG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HTG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AWG to HTG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Haitian Gourde
1 AWG73.33650 HTG
5 AWG366.68250 HTG
10 AWG733.36500 HTG
20 AWG1466.73000 HTG
50 AWG3666.82500 HTG
100 AWG7333.65000 HTG
250 AWG18334.12500 HTG
500 AWG36668.25000 HTG
1000 AWG73336.50000 HTG
2000 AWG146673.00000 HTG
5000 AWG366682.50000 HTG
10000 AWG733365.00000 HTG
Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Aruban Florin
1 HTG0.01364 AWG
5 HTG0.06818 AWG
10 HTG0.13636 AWG
20 HTG0.27272 AWG
50 HTG0.68179 AWG
100 HTG1.36358 AWG
250 HTG3.40895 AWG
500 HTG6.81790 AWG
1000 HTG13.63580 AWG
2000 HTG27.27160 AWG
5000 HTG68.17900 AWG
10000 HTG136.35800 AWG