Aruban florins to Haitian gourdes today

Convert AWG to HTG at the real exchange rate

1,000 awg
73,983.20 htg

1.000 AWG = 73.98 HTG

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:59
How to convert Aruban florins to Haitian gourdes

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AWG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HTG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AWG to HTG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Haitian Gourde
1 AWG73.98320 HTG
5 AWG369.91600 HTG
10 AWG739.83200 HTG
20 AWG1,479.66400 HTG
50 AWG3,699.16000 HTG
100 AWG7,398.32000 HTG
250 AWG18,495.80000 HTG
500 AWG36,991.60000 HTG
1000 AWG73,983.20000 HTG
2000 AWG147,966.40000 HTG
5000 AWG369,916.00000 HTG
10000 AWG739,832.00000 HTG
Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Aruban Florin
1 HTG0.01352 AWG
5 HTG0.06758 AWG
10 HTG0.13517 AWG
20 HTG0.27033 AWG
50 HTG0.67583 AWG
100 HTG1.35166 AWG
250 HTG3.37915 AWG
500 HTG6.75830 AWG
1000 HTG13.51660 AWG
2000 HTG27.03320 AWG
5000 HTG67.58300 AWG
10000 HTG135.16600 AWG