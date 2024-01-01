1 Haitian gourde to Aruban florins

Convert HTG to AWG at the real exchange rate

1 htg
0.01 awg

G1.000 HTG = ƒ0.01365 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

HTG to AWG conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

AWG
1 HTG to AWGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01370.0137
Low0.01360.0135
Average0.01360.0136
Change0.12%1.11%
View full history

1 HTG to AWG stats

The performance of HTG to AWG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0137 and a 30 day low of 0.0136. This means the 30 day average was 0.0136. The change for HTG to AWG was 0.12.

The performance of HTG to AWG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0137 and a 90 day low of 0.0135. This means the 90 day average was 0.0136. The change for HTG to AWG was 1.11.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDSGDZARCADGBPINREURAUD
1 USD11.30917.9711.3550.76283.9630.9061.486
1 SGD0.764113.7241.0340.58264.1210.6921.134
1 ZAR0.0560.07310.0750.0424.6720.050.083
1 CAD0.7380.96713.26710.56361.9860.6691.097

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Haitian gourdes to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HTG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HTG to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Haitian gourde

HTG to USD

HTG to SGD

HTG to ZAR

HTG to CAD

HTG to GBP

HTG to INR

HTG to EUR

HTG to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Aruban Florin
1 HTG0.01365 AWG
5 HTG0.06827 AWG
10 HTG0.13655 AWG
20 HTG0.27309 AWG
50 HTG0.68274 AWG
100 HTG1.36547 AWG
250 HTG3.41368 AWG
500 HTG6.82735 AWG
1000 HTG13.65470 AWG
2000 HTG27.30940 AWG
5000 HTG68.27350 AWG
10000 HTG136.54700 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Haitian Gourde
1 AWG73.23460 HTG
5 AWG366.17300 HTG
10 AWG732.34600 HTG
20 AWG1,464.69200 HTG
50 AWG3,661.73000 HTG
100 AWG7,323.46000 HTG
250 AWG18,308.65000 HTG
500 AWG36,617.30000 HTG
1000 AWG73,234.60000 HTG
2000 AWG146,469.20000 HTG
5000 AWG366,173.00000 HTG
10000 AWG732,346.00000 HTG