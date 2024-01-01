1 thousand Aruban florins to Haitian gourdes

Convert AWG to HTG at the real exchange rate

1,000 awg
73,310.10 htg

ƒ1.000 AWG = G73.31 HTG

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:27
AWG to HTG conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

HTG
1 AWG to HTGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High73.520774.1782
Low73.231873.2318
Average73.410773.6118
Change-0.24%-1.01%
1 AWG to HTG stats

The performance of AWG to HTG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 73.5207 and a 30 day low of 73.2318. This means the 30 day average was 73.4107. The change for AWG to HTG was -0.24.

The performance of AWG to HTG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 74.1782 and a 90 day low of 73.2318. This means the 90 day average was 73.6118. The change for AWG to HTG was -1.01.

Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Haitian Gourde
1 AWG73.31010 HTG
5 AWG366.55050 HTG
10 AWG733.10100 HTG
20 AWG1,466.20200 HTG
50 AWG3,665.50500 HTG
100 AWG7,331.01000 HTG
250 AWG18,327.52500 HTG
500 AWG36,655.05000 HTG
1000 AWG73,310.10000 HTG
2000 AWG146,620.20000 HTG
5000 AWG366,550.50000 HTG
10000 AWG733,101.00000 HTG
Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Aruban Florin
1 HTG0.01364 AWG
5 HTG0.06820 AWG
10 HTG0.13641 AWG
20 HTG0.27281 AWG
50 HTG0.68204 AWG
100 HTG1.36407 AWG
250 HTG3.41018 AWG
500 HTG6.82035 AWG
1000 HTG13.64070 AWG
2000 HTG27.28140 AWG
5000 HTG68.20350 AWG
10000 HTG136.40700 AWG