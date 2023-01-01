Aruban florins to Cambodian riels today

Convert AWG to KHR at the real exchange rate

1,000 awg
2,275,690 khr

1.00000 AWG = 2275.69000 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:28
Top currencies

 USDAUDCADZARGBPEURNZDSGD
1 USD11.539411.370218.23970.8058670.921051.667921.3481
1 AUD0.649610.89008211.84850.5234910.5982961.083480.875726
1 CAD0.729821.12349113.31170.5881380.6721811.217280.983871
1 ZAR0.05482560.08439880.075121810.0441820.05049550.09144440.0739102

How to convert Aruban florins to Cambodian riels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AWG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KHR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AWG to KHR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Cambodian Riel
1 AWG2275.69000 KHR
5 AWG11378.45000 KHR
10 AWG22756.90000 KHR
20 AWG45513.80000 KHR
50 AWG113784.50000 KHR
100 AWG227569.00000 KHR
250 AWG568922.50000 KHR
500 AWG1137845.00000 KHR
1000 AWG2275690.00000 KHR
2000 AWG4551380.00000 KHR
5000 AWG11378450.00000 KHR
10000 AWG22756900.00000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Aruban Florin
1 KHR0.00044 AWG
5 KHR0.00220 AWG
10 KHR0.00439 AWG
20 KHR0.00879 AWG
50 KHR0.02197 AWG
100 KHR0.04394 AWG
250 KHR0.10986 AWG
500 KHR0.21971 AWG
1000 KHR0.43943 AWG
2000 KHR0.87885 AWG
5000 KHR2.19713 AWG
10000 KHR4.39427 AWG