Aruban florins to Cambodian riels today

Convert AWG to KHR at the real exchange rate

1,000 awg
2,261,450 khr

1.000 AWG = 2,261 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:59
How to convert Aruban florins to Cambodian riels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AWG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KHR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AWG to KHR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Cambodian Riel
1 AWG2,261.45000 KHR
5 AWG11,307.25000 KHR
10 AWG22,614.50000 KHR
20 AWG45,229.00000 KHR
50 AWG113,072.50000 KHR
100 AWG226,145.00000 KHR
250 AWG565,362.50000 KHR
500 AWG1,130,725.00000 KHR
1000 AWG2,261,450.00000 KHR
2000 AWG4,522,900.00000 KHR
5000 AWG11,307,250.00000 KHR
10000 AWG22,614,500.00000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Aruban Florin
1 KHR0.00044 AWG
5 KHR0.00221 AWG
10 KHR0.00442 AWG
20 KHR0.00884 AWG
50 KHR0.02211 AWG
100 KHR0.04422 AWG
250 KHR0.11055 AWG
500 KHR0.22110 AWG
1000 KHR0.44219 AWG
2000 KHR0.88439 AWG
5000 KHR2.21097 AWG
10000 KHR4.42194 AWG