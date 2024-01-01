20 Aruban florins to Cambodian riels

Convert AWG to KHR at the real exchange rate

20 awg
45,402.20 khr

ƒ1.000 AWG = ៛2,270 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:59
AWG to KHR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

KHR
1 AWG to KHRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2,296.09002,301.9600
Low2,270.03002,270.0300
Average2,285.32672,292.9734
Change-1.06%-0.87%
1 AWG to KHR stats

The performance of AWG to KHR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2,296.0900 and a 30 day low of 2,270.0300. This means the 30 day average was 2,285.3267. The change for AWG to KHR was -1.06.

The performance of AWG to KHR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2,301.9600 and a 90 day low of 2,270.0300. This means the 90 day average was 2,292.9734. The change for AWG to KHR was -0.87.

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADZARGBPEURNZDSGD
1 USD11.4761.3517.9060.7610.9041.6061.307
1 AUD0.67810.91512.1320.5160.6131.0880.885
1 CAD0.7411.093113.2660.5640.671.190.968
1 ZAR0.0560.0820.07510.0430.050.090.073

Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Cambodian Riel
1 AWG2,270.11000 KHR
5 AWG11,350.55000 KHR
10 AWG22,701.10000 KHR
20 AWG45,402.20000 KHR
50 AWG113,505.50000 KHR
100 AWG227,011.00000 KHR
250 AWG567,527.50000 KHR
500 AWG1,135,055.00000 KHR
1000 AWG2,270,110.00000 KHR
2000 AWG4,540,220.00000 KHR
5000 AWG11,350,550.00000 KHR
10000 AWG22,701,100.00000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Aruban Florin
1 KHR0.00044 AWG
5 KHR0.00220 AWG
10 KHR0.00441 AWG
20 KHR0.00881 AWG
50 KHR0.02203 AWG
100 KHR0.04405 AWG
250 KHR0.11013 AWG
500 KHR0.22025 AWG
1000 KHR0.44051 AWG
2000 KHR0.88101 AWG
5000 KHR2.20253 AWG
10000 KHR4.40507 AWG