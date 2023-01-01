Aruban florins to Malagasy ariaries today

Convert AWG to MGA at the real exchange rate

1,000 awg
2,500,000 mga

1.00000 AWG = 2500.00000 MGA

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:28
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADZARGBPEURNZDSGD
1 USD11.539411.370218.23970.8058670.921051.667921.3481
1 AUD0.649610.89008211.84850.5234910.5982961.083480.875726
1 CAD0.729821.12349113.31170.5881380.6721811.217280.983871
1 ZAR0.05482560.08439880.075121810.0441820.05049550.09144440.0739102

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Aruban florins to Malagasy ariaries

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AWG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MGA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AWG to MGA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Aruban florin

AWG to USD

AWG to AUD

AWG to CAD

AWG to ZAR

AWG to GBP

AWG to EUR

AWG to NZD

AWG to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Malagasy Ariary
1 AWG2500.00000 MGA
5 AWG12500.00000 MGA
10 AWG25000.00000 MGA
20 AWG50000.00000 MGA
50 AWG125000.00000 MGA
100 AWG250000.00000 MGA
250 AWG625000.00000 MGA
500 AWG1250000.00000 MGA
1000 AWG2500000.00000 MGA
2000 AWG5000000.00000 MGA
5000 AWG12500000.00000 MGA
10000 AWG25000000.00000 MGA
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Aruban Florin
1 MGA0.00040 AWG
5 MGA0.00200 AWG
10 MGA0.00400 AWG
20 MGA0.00800 AWG
50 MGA0.02000 AWG
100 MGA0.04000 AWG
250 MGA0.10000 AWG
500 MGA0.20000 AWG
1000 MGA0.40000 AWG
2000 MGA0.80000 AWG
5000 MGA2.00000 AWG
10000 MGA4.00000 AWG