Convert MGA to AWG at the real exchange rate

1 thousand Malagasy ariaries to Aruban florins

1,000 mga
0.40 awg

Ar1.000 MGA = ƒ0.0004006 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:59
How to convert Malagasy ariaries to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MGA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MGA to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Aruban Florin
1 MGA0.00040 AWG
5 MGA0.00200 AWG
10 MGA0.00401 AWG
20 MGA0.00801 AWG
50 MGA0.02003 AWG
100 MGA0.04006 AWG
250 MGA0.10015 AWG
500 MGA0.20030 AWG
1000 MGA0.40060 AWG
2000 MGA0.80120 AWG
5000 MGA2.00299 AWG
10000 MGA4.00598 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Malagasy Ariary
1 AWG2,496.27000 MGA
5 AWG12,481.35000 MGA
10 AWG24,962.70000 MGA
20 AWG49,925.40000 MGA
50 AWG124,813.50000 MGA
100 AWG249,627.00000 MGA
250 AWG624,067.50000 MGA
500 AWG1,248,135.00000 MGA
1000 AWG2,496,270.00000 MGA
2000 AWG4,992,540.00000 MGA
5000 AWG12,481,350.00000 MGA
10000 AWG24,962,700.00000 MGA