Aruban florins to Brazilian reais today

Convert AWG to BRL at the real exchange rate

1,000 awg
2,686.52 brl

1.00000 AWG = 2.68652 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:21
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADZARGBPEURNZDSGD
1 USD11.539411.3705518.22960.8058990.921151.667781.3481
1 AUD0.649610.89030911.84190.5235120.5983791.083390.875726
1 CAD0.7296341.12321113.30090.5880120.6721021.216870.98362
1 ZAR0.05485580.08444560.075182710.04420830.05053040.09148740.0739512

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Aruban florins to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AWG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AWG to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Aruban florin

AWG to USD

AWG to AUD

AWG to CAD

AWG to ZAR

AWG to GBP

AWG to EUR

AWG to NZD

AWG to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Brazilian Real
1 AWG2.68652 BRL
5 AWG13.43260 BRL
10 AWG26.86520 BRL
20 AWG53.73040 BRL
50 AWG134.32600 BRL
100 AWG268.65200 BRL
250 AWG671.63000 BRL
500 AWG1343.26000 BRL
1000 AWG2686.52000 BRL
2000 AWG5373.04000 BRL
5000 AWG13432.60000 BRL
10000 AWG26865.20000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Aruban Florin
1 BRL0.37223 AWG
5 BRL1.86114 AWG
10 BRL3.72229 AWG
20 BRL7.44458 AWG
50 BRL18.61145 AWG
100 BRL37.22290 AWG
250 BRL93.05725 AWG
500 BRL186.11450 AWG
1000 BRL372.22900 AWG
2000 BRL744.45800 AWG
5000 BRL1861.14500 AWG
10000 BRL3722.29000 AWG