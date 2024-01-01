20 Aruban florins to Brazilian reais

Convert AWG to BRL at the real exchange rate

20 awg
62.70 brl

ƒ1.000 AWG = R$3.135 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

AWG to BRL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

BRL
1 AWG to BRLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.20023.2135
Low3.02032.9376
Average3.09763.0775
Change-2.03%6.09%
View full history

1 AWG to BRL stats

The performance of AWG to BRL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.2002 and a 30 day low of 3.0203. This means the 30 day average was 3.0976. The change for AWG to BRL was -2.03.

The performance of AWG to BRL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.2135 and a 90 day low of 2.9376. This means the 90 day average was 3.0775. The change for AWG to BRL was 6.09.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADZARGBPEURNZDSGD
1 USD11.4751.34917.830.7610.9041.6031.306
1 AUD0.67810.91512.0850.5160.6131.0870.885
1 CAD0.7411.093113.2140.5640.671.1880.968
1 ZAR0.0560.0830.07610.0430.0510.090.073

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Aruban florins to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AWG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AWG to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Aruban florins

AWG to USD

AWG to AUD

AWG to CAD

AWG to ZAR

AWG to GBP

AWG to EUR

AWG to NZD

AWG to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Brazilian Real
1 AWG3.13503 BRL
5 AWG15.67515 BRL
10 AWG31.35030 BRL
20 AWG62.70060 BRL
50 AWG156.75150 BRL
100 AWG313.50300 BRL
250 AWG783.75750 BRL
500 AWG1,567.51500 BRL
1000 AWG3,135.03000 BRL
2000 AWG6,270.06000 BRL
5000 AWG15,675.15000 BRL
10000 AWG31,350.30000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Aruban Florin
1 BRL0.31898 AWG
5 BRL1.59488 AWG
10 BRL3.18976 AWG
20 BRL6.37952 AWG
50 BRL15.94880 AWG
100 BRL31.89760 AWG
250 BRL79.74400 AWG
500 BRL159.48800 AWG
1000 BRL318.97600 AWG
2000 BRL637.95200 AWG
5000 BRL1,594.88000 AWG
10000 BRL3,189.76000 AWG