Aruban florins to Peruvian nuevo soles today

Convert AWG to PEN at the real exchange rate

1,000 awg
2,111.27 pen

1.00000 AWG = 2.11127 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:31
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADZARGBPEURNZDSGD
1 USD11.539171.3702518.24290.8058990.921151.668061.34815
1 AUD0.649710.89025111.85240.5235930.5984711.083740.875893
1 CAD0.7297941.12328113.31360.588140.6722491.217340.983872
1 ZAR0.05481580.0843710.075111410.0441760.05049360.09143590.0739

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Aruban florins to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AWG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AWG to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Aruban florin

AWG to USD

AWG to AUD

AWG to CAD

AWG to ZAR

AWG to GBP

AWG to EUR

AWG to NZD

AWG to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 AWG2.11127 PEN
5 AWG10.55635 PEN
10 AWG21.11270 PEN
20 AWG42.22540 PEN
50 AWG105.56350 PEN
100 AWG211.12700 PEN
250 AWG527.81750 PEN
500 AWG1055.63500 PEN
1000 AWG2111.27000 PEN
2000 AWG4222.54000 PEN
5000 AWG10556.35000 PEN
10000 AWG21112.70000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Aruban Florin
1 PEN0.47365 AWG
5 PEN2.36824 AWG
10 PEN4.73648 AWG
20 PEN9.47296 AWG
50 PEN23.68240 AWG
100 PEN47.36480 AWG
250 PEN118.41200 AWG
500 PEN236.82400 AWG
1000 PEN473.64800 AWG
2000 PEN947.29600 AWG
5000 PEN2368.24000 AWG
10000 PEN4736.48000 AWG