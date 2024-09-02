Aruban florin to Peruvian nuevo soles exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Aruban florin to Peruvian nuevo soles is currently 2.095 today, reflecting a 0.053% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Aruban florin has remained relatively stable, with a 0.112% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Aruban florin to Peruvian nuevo soles has fluctuated between a high of 2.099 on 26-08-2024 and a low of 2.087 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-08-2024, with a 0.265% increase in value.