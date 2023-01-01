1 thousand Aruban florins to Peruvian nuevo soles

Convert AWG to PEN

1,000 awg
2,063.65 pen

1.00000 AWG = 2.06365 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 AWG2.06365 PEN
5 AWG10.31825 PEN
10 AWG20.63650 PEN
20 AWG41.27300 PEN
50 AWG103.18250 PEN
100 AWG206.36500 PEN
250 AWG515.91250 PEN
500 AWG1031.82500 PEN
1000 AWG2063.65000 PEN
2000 AWG4127.30000 PEN
5000 AWG10318.25000 PEN
10000 AWG20636.50000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Aruban Florin
1 PEN0.48458 AWG
5 PEN2.42290 AWG
10 PEN4.84579 AWG
20 PEN9.69158 AWG
50 PEN24.22895 AWG
100 PEN48.45790 AWG
250 PEN121.14475 AWG
500 PEN242.28950 AWG
1000 PEN484.57900 AWG
2000 PEN969.15800 AWG
5000 PEN2422.89500 AWG
10000 PEN4845.79000 AWG