1.00000 AWG = 3.74669 TTD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:33
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 AWG3.74669 TTD
5 AWG18.73345 TTD
10 AWG37.46690 TTD
20 AWG74.93380 TTD
50 AWG187.33450 TTD
100 AWG374.66900 TTD
250 AWG936.67250 TTD
500 AWG1873.34500 TTD
1000 AWG3746.69000 TTD
2000 AWG7493.38000 TTD
5000 AWG18733.45000 TTD
10000 AWG37466.90000 TTD
Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Aruban Florin
1 TTD0.26690 AWG
5 TTD1.33452 AWG
10 TTD2.66903 AWG
20 TTD5.33806 AWG
50 TTD13.34515 AWG
100 TTD26.69030 AWG
250 TTD66.72575 AWG
500 TTD133.45150 AWG
1000 TTD266.90300 AWG
2000 TTD533.80600 AWG
5000 TTD1334.51500 AWG
10000 TTD2669.03000 AWG