1,000 awg
2,029.23 aed

1.00000 AWG = 2.02923 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:19
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 AWG2.02923 AED
5 AWG10.14615 AED
10 AWG20.29230 AED
20 AWG40.58460 AED
50 AWG101.46150 AED
100 AWG202.92300 AED
250 AWG507.30750 AED
500 AWG1014.61500 AED
1000 AWG2029.23000 AED
2000 AWG4058.46000 AED
5000 AWG10146.15000 AED
10000 AWG20292.30000 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Aruban Florin
1 AED0.49280 AWG
5 AED2.46399 AWG
10 AED4.92799 AWG
20 AED9.85598 AWG
50 AED24.63995 AWG
100 AED49.27990 AWG
250 AED123.19975 AWG
500 AED246.39950 AWG
1000 AED492.79900 AWG
2000 AED985.59800 AWG
5000 AED2463.99500 AWG
10000 AED4927.99000 AWG