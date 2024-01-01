1 thousand Aruban florins to United Arab Emirates dirhams

Convert AWG to AED at the real exchange rate

1,000 awg
2,051.87 aed

ƒ1.000 AWG = د.إ2.052 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:14
AWG to AED conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

AED
1 AWG to AEDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.05202.0520
Low2.05182.0518
Average2.05192.0519
Change-0.00%-0.00%
1 AWG to AED stats

The performance of AWG to AED in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.0520 and a 30 day low of 2.0518. This means the 30 day average was 2.0519. The change for AWG to AED was -0.00.

The performance of AWG to AED in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.0520 and a 90 day low of 2.0518. This means the 90 day average was 2.0519. The change for AWG to AED was -0.00.

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADZARGBPEURNZDSGD
1 USD11.4761.3517.8270.7620.9041.6031.306
1 AUD0.67710.91412.0770.5160.6131.0860.885
1 CAD0.7411.094113.210.5640.671.1880.968
1 ZAR0.0560.0830.07610.0430.0510.090.073

Conversion rates Aruban Florin / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 AWG2.05187 AED
5 AWG10.25935 AED
10 AWG20.51870 AED
20 AWG41.03740 AED
50 AWG102.59350 AED
100 AWG205.18700 AED
250 AWG512.96750 AED
500 AWG1,025.93500 AED
1000 AWG2,051.87000 AED
2000 AWG4,103.74000 AED
5000 AWG10,259.35000 AED
10000 AWG20,518.70000 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Aruban Florin
1 AED0.48736 AWG
5 AED2.43680 AWG
10 AED4.87360 AWG
20 AED9.74720 AWG
50 AED24.36800 AWG
100 AED48.73600 AWG
250 AED121.84000 AWG
500 AED243.68000 AWG
1000 AED487.36000 AWG
2000 AED974.72000 AWG
5000 AED2,436.80000 AWG
10000 AED4,873.60000 AWG