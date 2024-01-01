Aruban florins to United Arab Emirates dirhams today

Convert AWG to AED at the real exchange rate

1,000 awg
2,051.70 aed

1.000 AWG = 2.052 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:13
Top currencies

 USDAUDCADZARGBPEURNZDSGD
1 USD11.5331.35918.9510.7870.9211.6561.344
1 AUD0.65210.88712.3640.5130.6011.0810.877
1 CAD0.7361.128113.9410.5790.6781.2180.988
1 ZAR0.0530.0810.07210.0420.0490.0870.071

How to convert Aruban florins to United Arab Emirates dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AWG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AWG to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Aruban Florin / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 AWG2.05170 AED
5 AWG10.25850 AED
10 AWG20.51700 AED
20 AWG41.03400 AED
50 AWG102.58500 AED
100 AWG205.17000 AED
250 AWG512.92500 AED
500 AWG1,025.85000 AED
1000 AWG2,051.70000 AED
2000 AWG4,103.40000 AED
5000 AWG10,258.50000 AED
10000 AWG20,517.00000 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Aruban Florin
1 AED0.48740 AWG
5 AED2.43700 AWG
10 AED4.87400 AWG
20 AED9.74800 AWG
50 AED24.37000 AWG
100 AED48.74000 AWG
250 AED121.85000 AWG
500 AED243.70000 AWG
1000 AED487.40000 AWG
2000 AED974.80000 AWG
5000 AED2,437.00000 AWG
10000 AED4,874.00000 AWG